Pedestrian, 80, dies after he is knocked down by vehicle in north Belfast

The scene on the Antrim Road where a pedestrian died following a road traffic accident. The road remains closed in both directions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed this afternoon that John Stewart Moore died at the scene following an early morning collision on the Antrim Road.

The busy road in north Belfast remained closed for most of the the morning and afternoon with diversions in place.

Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “John Stewart Moore, from the north Belfast area, was struck by a vehicle on the Antrim Road at around 7.00am and sadly died at the scene.

“We are appealing for information and witnesses. Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage can get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 454 of 15/01/23.”