Pedestrian dies after collision near Antrim on the M2 motorway in the early hours of Sunday

A Sergeant Miller-Devlin (no first name given by the PSNI) said: "Officers attended alongside emergency service colleagues but sadly, a male pedestrian died at the scene. The M2 Motorway between the Dunsilly Roundabout and the Greystone Roundabout has now reopened.“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available from 1:15am and 1:30am from the area, is asked to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 131 23/07/23.”