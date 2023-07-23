News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Pedestrian dies after collision near Antrim on the M2 motorway in the early hours of Sunday

A man has died after a road collision near to Junction 7 on the northbound M2 in Co Antrim.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 20:25 BST- 1 min read
The collision happened on the northbound M2The collision happened on the northbound M2
The collision happened on the northbound M2

Emergency services received a report of a serious crash shortly before 1.25am on Sunday.

A Sergeant Miller-Devlin (no first name given by the PSNI) said: "Officers attended alongside emergency service colleagues but sadly, a male pedestrian died at the scene. The M2 Motorway between the Dunsilly Roundabout and the Greystone Roundabout has now reopened.“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available from 1:15am and 1:30am from the area, is asked to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 131 23/07/23.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The affected section of the M2 Motorway was closed all morning, with diversions in place. Junction 7 of the M2 is near to Antrim Area Hospital.