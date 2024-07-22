Pensioner (85) dies after single vehicle accident in County Down

By David Young, PA
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:42 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:42 BST
The Tierkelly Hill Road at Ballyroney near Rathfriland. Photo by GoogleThe Tierkelly Hill Road at Ballyroney near Rathfriland. Photo by Google
The Tierkelly Hill Road at Ballyroney near Rathfriland. Photo by Google
​An 85-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving crashed in Co Down.

The pensioner was travelling in a grey Nissan Qashqai when the collision took place in Ballyroney outside Rathfriland at about 3.20pm on Sunday .

No other vehicles were involved in the fatal incident on the Tierkelly Hill Road.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's collision investigation unit said: "Officers attended the scene with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, the woman passed away at the scene.

"An investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision is now underway, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who was travelling in the area at the time and captured dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 970 of July 21 ."

