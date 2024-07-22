The Tierkelly Hill Road at Ballyroney near Rathfriland. Photo by Google

​An 85-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving crashed in Co Down.

The pensioner was travelling in a grey Nissan Qashqai when the collision took place in Ballyroney outside Rathfriland at about 3.20pm on Sunday .

No other vehicles were involved in the fatal incident on the Tierkelly Hill Road.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI's collision investigation unit said: "Officers attended the scene with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, the woman passed away at the scene.