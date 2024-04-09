Pensioner dies in road incident involving lorry which started in Ballynahinch and ended in Seaforde

The Square area of Ballynahinch. Photo by Google

A Co Down community has been left in shock after a pensioner was killed in a road crash.

Police said a man, aged in his 70s, died following the incident in The Square area of Ballynahinch on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Cherith Adair said officers received a report of "the sudden death of a man at quarry premises in the Newcastle Road area of Seaforde at approximately 4.10pm on Monday".

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services," she said.

"A number of roads were closed for a time between Seaforde and Ballynahinch town centre in order to enable police inquiries into exactly what occurred.

"We understand, sadly, the pedestrian collided with a white HGV Renault lorry a short time earlier in The Square area of Ballynahinch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was sadly subsequently discovered already deceased when the lorry stopped at its location in Seaforde."

She added: "A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the road traffic collision is currently ongoing.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to get in touch.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have footage of both The Square area in Ballynahinch and the Newcastle Road, Seaforde between 3.30pm and 4pm, to contact us at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1239 08/04/24."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein South Down MP Chris Hazzard extended his condolences to the family and friends of the man killed.

"It's tragic news that a man has died in a road traffic collision and I want to firstly extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends," he said.

"The community is shocked and heartbroken at this incident and I know they will rally around to support the man's family in what will be difficult days ahead.

"I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their efforts at the scene and would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to police.