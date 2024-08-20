The property, which opened officially in 1982 following the closure of the Goodyear Factory in the late 1970s, only closed its doors recently.

Sadly, despite huge efforts by members, revenue to run the Goodyear as a social and sports club has dwindled and the tough decision was made to close the club for good.

With a £450k and above price tag, it is sure to be sold for a much higher price as the club and grounds are in a much sought after area close to Lurgan itself as well as Derrymacash.

Plus the site is nestled close to sprawling housing developments with speculation rife that it will possible be bought by housing developers.

However some other interested parties, including a church group, have voiced a desire to take over the location. There is even a possibility it may become a storage facility as it is close to Silverwood Industrial Park.

Some have asked where the money will go once the social club is sold and the Trustees responded saying that ‘all net proceeds will be put into an independent trust and the money used to for local cross-community charities and sporting organisations in the area’.

The sports club offers extensive accommodation including a function/bar area, kitchen facilities, main sports hall, office space and changing rooms.

The main sports hall could be converted to warehouse storage/accommodation with eaves height extending to about 6.4 meters. The building occupies a prominent site on Silverwood Road just off the Silverwood Roundabout extending to about 1.1 acres (0.45 ha).

It offers significant redevelopment potential for a range of uses, subject to relevant planning permissions.

The accommodation spans 10,000 sq. ft, including about 6,250 sq. ft of potential warehouse/storage space and is in a ‘highly desirable’ location.

The area is designated as white land which is an area of vacant land or buildings without any specific proposal for being allocated for development within the Local Authority Development Plan.

Viewings are strictly by appointment and to be arranged by sole agent which is Savills. The asking price of £425,000 or above.

1 . Beautiful location An aerial view of the Goodyear Sports and Social Club which is currently up for sale. The view also shows the Derrymacash area and, in the distance, Lough Neagh. Photo: Photo courtesy of Savills and wearephantom.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Many pool tournaments held there The spacious pool area and lounge at the Goodyear Sports and Social Club in Lurgan, Co Armagh which is currently for sale. Photo: Photo courtesy of Savills and wearephantom.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Stunning scenery An aerial view of Goodyear Sports and Social Club with Craigavon Lakes and Park plus Tannaghmore Gardens nearby. The club is also close to Silverwood Industrial Park and Silverwood and Knockramer housing developments as well as walking distance to Derrymacash. Photo: Photo courtesy of Savills and wearephantom.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Great memories The lounge at Goodyear Sports and Social Club, Lurgan, Co Armagh which is currently for sale. Photo: Photo courtesy of Savills and wearephantom.co.uk Photo Sales