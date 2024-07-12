11th night bonfires Northern Ireland: NIFRS say 'it has been a relatively quiet'

By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:12 BST
Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), Brian Stanfield, has reported that last night – July 11th – “has been a relatively quiet 11th night for Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service”.
In a statement he said that “between 6pm and 2am, we received 109 emergency 999 calls”.

"This resulted in our Firefighters attending 78 operational incidents, 37 of which were bonfire related,” he added.

Final preparations as they get set to light a bonfire on Conway Street on the Shankill Road.Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressFinal preparations as they get set to light a bonfire on Conway Street on the Shankill Road.Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Final preparations as they get set to light a bonfire on Conway Street on the Shankill Road.Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“During this period, the number of emergency calls received was down 25% when compared to 2023.

“Peak activity was between 10pm and 1am and normal emergency response across Northern Ireland was maintained.

“I would like to thank our Firefighters, Regional Control Centre Personnel and Support Employees involved in the operational response tonight and commend those involved in the planning preparations including our multi-agency partners.

“I am encouraging everyone to follow our safety advice across the weekend to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

