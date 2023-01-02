13 of the biggest names from Northern Ireland to pass away during 2022

As well as David Trimble and Billy Bingham, the News Letter looks back at some of the other big names from these shores to pass away in 2022.

Lord Trimble

The world of politics lost a number of well-known figures, none more prominent than David Trimble.

David Trimble

Lord Trimble, who died aged 77 on July 25, was one of the only politicians in Northern Ireland’s fairly short history to have achieved a global reputation.

The former Ulster Unionist leader and the first first minister of NI won a Nobel Peace Prize alongside John Hume for his role in securing the 1998 Belfast Agreement before going on to become a peer in the House of Lords.

Baroness Blood

Baroness May Blood was a woman who worked tirelessly to make Northern Ireland a better place.

Baroness May Blood. Photo by Declan Roughan

The Labour peer, who was born in Belfast and was a former member of the House of Lords, passed away on October 21 at the age of 84.

Baroness Blood was the first woman in Northern Ireland to be given a life peerage and was a champion for integrated education.

Christopher Stalford

Local politics was sent into shock when it emerged that South Belfast DUP MLA Christopher Stalford had died suddenly at the age of 39.

Christopher Stalford. Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Stalford, a father of four, represented the DUP at Stormont since 2016, having previously been a city councillor for the Balmoral area since 2005.

He was the council’s youngest ever High Sheriff when elected to the post in 2010 aged 27, and served as Lord Mayor in 2013/2014.

Billy Bingham

The manager who led his country to the World Cup finals in 1982 and 1986 passed away on June 9 at the age of 90.

Billy Bingham. Picture: Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty)

The former Everton and Sunderland outside right had been diagnosed with dementia in 2006.

Billy Bingham had also been part of the Northern Ireland side which reached the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup, only to lose to France.

Paddy Hopkirk

Another sporting great to die in 2022 was Paddy Hopkirk, who secured enduring fame by winning the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally and served as president of the British Racing Drivers’ Club for two years.

The Belfast man, who rose to prominence driving Minis and was awarded an MBE in 2016, died on July 21, aged 89.

Terry Neill

Terry Neill

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Northern Ireland manager Terry Neill died at the age of 80 on July 28.

Neill became the youngest player to captain the Gunners in 1962 during an 11-year playing career there and went on to manage the club to 1979 FA Cup glory.

He won 59 caps for Northern Ireland and also took charge of his country on a part-time basis between 1971 and 1975.

William Wright

As well as transforming a small family business into one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers – the Wright Group – Sir William Wright also had a career in politics with the Vanguard Unionist Progressive Party and UUP.

He received a number of honours for services to bus industry and the community as well as freedom of the borough of Mid and East Antrim. He died on July 24, aged 94.

Aideen Kennedy

The death took place on June 18 of much loved reporter Aideen Kennedy.

The 43-year-old mother of two, who was best known from her time as a reporter with UTV, died in hospital, hours after revealing on social media that she was receiving palliative care for an illness.

Kim Lenaghan

The popular broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own BBC Radio Ulster show – The Foodie – on weekend mornings.

She passed away on September 11 at the age of 61.

Norman Surplus

Record-breaking Co Antrim gyrocopter pilot and adventurer Norman Surplus died aged 59 on April 19.

The former video game designer and lifeboat captain from Larne – who in 2019 became the first person to circumnavigate the globe in a gyrocopter – had been battling cancer.

Eamon Phoenix

Irish historian Dr Eamon Phoenix, a broadcaster and the author of numerous books was hailed for his contributions to public understanding of the past following his death on November 13, aged 69.

A historian at Stranmillis University College, he was also a member of the Irish Government’s Advisory Committee on the Decade of Anniversaries.

Mourners at his funeral were told that whilst a devout Catholic, he cherished his Protestant ancestry.

Patricia Cardy

Patricia Cardy, whose daughter Jennifer was murdered by serial killer Robert Black in 1981, died at the age of 73 on February 25.

The Ballinderry woman and her family spent 30 years waiting for justice, until 2011 when Black was finally found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering Jennifer.

The nine-year-old had been cycling to a friend’s house a short distance from where she lived in Ballinderry when she was abducted.

Last year she published her moving memoir ‘There Came A Day’ about the heartache of losing Jennifer and how her faith had sustained her.

Brian Hannon

Former Church of Ireland bishop Brian Hannon, the father of Divine Comedy singer-songwriter Neil Hannon, died on January 10, aged 85.

At his funeral The Right Revd Lord Eames OM, former Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, said his fellow clergyman was a sincere man of faith who lived every day the faith he preached.

Paddy Hopkirk

Sir William Wright. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Aideen Kennedy's funeral. Picture by Peter Morrison/PressEye

Kim Lenaghan

Norman Surplus arriving home to Larne after a flight

Dr Eamon Phoenix

Patricia Cardy. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

