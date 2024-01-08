All Sections
14 images of demolition work today at Havelock House, the former home of UTV

Diggers have this morning started to demolish Havelock House in Belfast, the former home of UTV.
By Gemma Murray
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:24 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:16 GMT

The site on the Ormeau Road in Belfast is being cleared after plans were submitted by Lotus Property and developed with the Clanmill Housing Association to build around 100 social homes, subject to planning permission.

Built in 1871 as a hemstitching warehouse, Havelock House became the home of UTV in 1959, until the broadcaster relocated to Belfast’s City Quays in 2018.

A local campaign group had opposed the plans to demolish the building, which is not listed.

Havelock House demolition

1.

Havelock House demolition Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Work begins to demolish Havelock House on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast. A campaign to save the former home of UTV failed. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

2.

Work begins to demolish Havelock House on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast. A campaign to save the former home of UTV failed. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Havelock House demolition

3.

Havelock House demolition Photo: presseye

Havelock House demolition

4.

Havelock House demolition Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

