The newly refurbished restaurant and private function rooms at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan have a warm, opulent and comfortable ambience.
Recently reopened after a luxurious six-figure makeover, the new downstairs restaurant is stunning, with beautifully upholstered seats, floral wall coverings and artwork featuring butterflies, flowers and birds – there’s even a couple of love birds in a quiet corner.
Upstairs in the Gallery Bar there are two newly refurbished private function rooms which can cater for business meetings or parties.
1. Comfort and hi-tech facilities for meetings and parties
The newly refurbished upstairs private function room and bar in the Gallery Suite at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh. This room is suitable for business meetings with direct links to wi-fi and 55" TV screens. It is also a great room for parties with a bar included. The sheer glass wall looks onto the 'living wall' on the stair well leading from the downstairs restaurant and bar. It is fully air-conditioned and can be hired with the second larger function suite on the same floor. Photo: Photo courtesy of the Andrew Sharkey Media
2. Christmas cheer
Pauline Rock and Louise Henderson from the Education Authority on their Christmas lunch at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo: Carmel Robinson
3. Beautiful decor
4. Great place for parties or business meetings
