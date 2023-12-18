All Sections
A view of the stunning gallery suite from the newly refurbished downstairs restaurant and bar at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh. This warm and inviting venue has recently reopened after an extensive six figure refurbishment with luxurious furniture and opulent wall furnishings and artwork. The hotel's dining experience is excellent and offering clientele, old and new, a delectable menu.A view of the stunning gallery suite from the newly refurbished downstairs restaurant and bar at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh. This warm and inviting venue has recently reopened after an extensive six figure refurbishment with luxurious furniture and opulent wall furnishings and artwork. The hotel's dining experience is excellent and offering clientele, old and new, a delectable menu.
20 photos of the newly refurbished restaurant and private function rooms at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan

The newly refurbished restaurant and private function rooms at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan have a warm, opulent and comfortable ambience.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:48 GMT

Recently reopened after a luxurious six-figure makeover, the new downstairs restaurant is stunning, with beautifully upholstered seats, floral wall coverings and artwork featuring butterflies, flowers and birds – there’s even a couple of love birds in a quiet corner.

Upstairs in the Gallery Bar there are two newly refurbished private function rooms which can cater for business meetings or parties.

The newly refurbished upstairs private function room and bar in the Gallery Suite at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh. This room is suitable for business meetings with direct links to wi-fi and 55" TV screens. It is also a great room for parties with a bar included. The sheer glass wall looks onto the 'living wall' on the stair well leading from the downstairs restaurant and bar. It is fully air-conditioned and can be hired with the second larger function suite on the same floor.

1. Comfort and hi-tech facilities for meetings and parties

The newly refurbished upstairs private function room and bar in the Gallery Suite at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh. This room is suitable for business meetings with direct links to wi-fi and 55" TV screens. It is also a great room for parties with a bar included. The sheer glass wall looks onto the 'living wall' on the stair well leading from the downstairs restaurant and bar. It is fully air-conditioned and can be hired with the second larger function suite on the same floor.

Pauline Rock and Louise Henderson from the Education Authority on their Christmas lunch at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

2. Christmas cheer

Pauline Rock and Louise Henderson from the Education Authority on their Christmas lunch at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

3. Beautiful decor

The newly refurbished upstairs private function room and bar in the Gallery Suite at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

4. Great place for parties or business meetings

The newly refurbished upstairs private function room and bar in the Gallery Suite at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

