200 year old law making homelessness an offence to be repealed in Northern Ireland

A 200-year-old law which criminalises homelessness is set to repealed in Northern Ireland, the Stormont Justice Minister has said.

The Vagrancy Act 1824 makes rough sleeping a criminal offence.

Speaking during Assembly questions for her department on Monday, Naomi Long confirmed that review work is ongoing on that legislation, as well as the Vagrancy Ireland Act 1847.

Ms Long said her intention is to repeal the provision in those acts that apply to Northern Ireland within the current mandate.

"It had been my intention to do this in the last mandate, however, given the limitations of the rescoped Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill and the subsequent engagement of the department's policy and legislative resources in the delivery of that meant that it wasn't possible to do," she said.

"However, I would be hopeful that we will be able to do it on this occasion.

"I do not believe that being homeless in and of itself should be punished and the police should be the lead agency in tackling it.