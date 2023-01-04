News you can trust since 1737
21 pictures: Will you join these daredevil swimmers next year?

Relish these images of outdoor swimming fun in Northern Ireland at Christmas and in the New Year as we all get settled back into work.

By Gemma Murray
These swimmers really seemed to enjoy the moments they had. Maybe you will join them?

See Carnlough New Year Day Swmmers

Leaping into 2023 at the annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough, Co. Antrim. Pic Pacemaker

Leaping into 2023 at the annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough, Co. Antrim. Pic Pacemaker

Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down. The Helens Baywatch swimmers group organised the event in aid of the RLNI and Marie Curie Hospice.

Gillian and Helen Armstrong joins swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down.

