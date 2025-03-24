Northern Ireland cosmetics brand BPerfect has flipped the script on retail with the launch of The Beauty Space - a new concept store at Abbey Centre, Belfast.

A first for the brand, this bold move redefines what a beauty destination can be – a space designed to work around you; not the other way round.

Forget everything you know about traditional beauty stores….The Beauty Space is fully immersive and expertly designed, combining exclusive brands, professional treatments, and cutting-edge technology all under one roof.

The launch night welcomed hundreds as Londonderry founder Brendan McDowell cut the ribbon alongside beauty entrepreneur Michelle Regazzoli Stone of MRS Glam, with a crowd of special guests including Annalivia Hynds, Ruairi McGivern, Zara Tweed, Laura Agnew, Julie Fitzpatrick, Sarah Carr, and the Glentoran Ladies Football team.

An extra special guest on the night was Brendan’s baby daughter, Enya, making her first ever BPerfect appearance! The ever-entertaining Gerry Lavz kept the party moving as host, while Brendan himself jumped behind the decks for a DJ set – because of course, it wouldn’t be a BPerfect launch without a party!

Taking haircare to the next level, The Beauty Space will feature the famous Voduz Scalp Camera - an expert service from the award-winning Irish haircare brand. The technology offers professional scalp analysis and personalised product recommendations, giving customers the insight they need to level up their haircare routine.

The launch also offered a first look at another major milestone for BPerfect: their official move into skincare. For the first time, customers can now book in for professional facials with the new SkinFit Treatment Service, powered by BPerfect’s incredible, brand new Skin Studio range. Two years in the making, this collection was developed by makeup artists and designed to deliver real results for real skin. The first drop in the collection officially launches on March 28.

Every SkinFit facial kicks off with an expert consultation using BPerfect’s advanced skin analysis technology. This state-of-the-art camera scans and diagnoses individual skin concerns, allowing each treatment - and product recommendation - to be completely tailored to the customer.

A dedicated BPerfect x Annalivia section shines a spotlight on the collection that’s become a viral beauty phenomenon - loved for its luxe formulas, wearable colourways, and that signature soft-glam finish Annalivia is known for.

The space also introduces a curated line-up of premium haircare and beauty brands, handpicked for The Beauty Space and available in a BPerfect store for the very first time. Think salon-grade staples, viral favourites, and emerging names shaking up the industry - including Living Proof, Moroccan Oil, Ori Lab, Luna Hair, Clomana Beauty, I Am Beauty, and By Caitlin Collection, with more to come.

"This is an incredibly exciting step for the brand,” explained Brendan.

"The Beauty Space is all about creating a completely tailored beauty experience - something that’s unique to every individual who walks through the door.

"It’s new brands, it’s professional services, it’s skincare - it’s a whole new era for us, and this is just the beginning."

The opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics new concept store 'The Beauty Space' at the Abbey Centre attracted hundreds of shoppers

Hundreds join the queue for the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics new concept store 'The Beauty Space' at the Abbey Centre

The opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics new concept store 'The Beauty Space' at the Abbey Centre