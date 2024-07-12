30 pictures: Hundreds turn out to enjoy the annual 'Twelfth' demonstration in Moneymore

By Stanley Campbell
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 19:57 BST
It stayed mostly dry and cloudy – with the odd sunny spell - for the hundreds of marchers and spectators attending South Londonderry’s Twelfth of July demonstration at Moneymore.

Taking in seven surrounding districts - Ballyronan, Castledawson, Garvagh, Kilrea, Maghrafelt, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Tobermore and the host District Moneymore – it was very much a family orientated event.

Almost 50 bands and lodges took part in the parade - accordion, flute, pipe bands and even a few Lambeg drums which made for a great spectacle of music and sights.

One Ladies lodge and a number of Junior lodges also participated.

District lodges assembled on Desertmartin Road and moved off in district order to the Demonstration Field on the Moneyhaw Road.

Moneymore District Lodge led the parade with the route being Desertmartin Road, Station Road, Lawford Street, High Street, Stonard Street, Bridger Street and Moneyhaw Road.

Following a welcome rest and the platform religious service, the procession made its way back through the village to awaiting buses.

Young members of the Orange Order stepping it out in Moneymore.

1. Twelfth in Moneymore

Young members of the Orange Order stepping it out in Moneymore. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Young marchers have a break during the procession on Friday.

2. Twelfth in Moneymore

Young marchers have a break during the procession on Friday. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Caheney Flute Band on parade.

3. Moneymore Twelfth

Caheney Flute Band on parade. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Members of Ranken Memorial Band from Garvagh.

4. Twelfth in Moneymore

Members of Ranken Memorial Band from Garvagh. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice