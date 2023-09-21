The Grade A listed Georgian (1740) ‘majesty jewel’, Prehen House, goes up for sale

One of NI’s most historic houses, Prehen House, is for sale.

The Grade A listed Georgian (1740) country house, its outbuildings and gardens is considered by the Northern Ireland Tourist Board to be one of the Northern Ireland’s most historic houses.

The property is being sold by local estate agent, James O'Doherty & Company, and the listing for the house reads: “Rarely does such an important and iconic property come to the local market. Words fail to convey the majesty of the Derry jewel.”

From its vaulted basements to its roof parapets, the property is described as “absolutely breathtaking”.

The house boasts several high ceiling reception rooms – boasting many original features and fireplaces.

Behind these formal reception rooms are located a dining room, large country kitchen, scullery and boot room.

The vaulted basement boasts wine cellars, a consecrated Russian Orthodox chapel, a consecrated Church of Ireland church and various stores. The first floor includes an upper drawing room/foyer, six bedrooms and a bathroom.

Prehen House, owned by the Knox family for centuries, was bought by Julian and Corola Peck in 1971 and they worked to restore it to its former glory. The house was passed down to Colin Peck after his mother Corola’s passing in 2014, aged 93. Colin passed away in August 2015.

The property is, of course, central to the famous story of ‘Half Hung McNaghten’. Legend has it that John MacNaghten fell in love with the daughter of his childhood friend and owner of Prehen House, Andrew Knox. McNaghten tried to kidnap Knox’s 15-years-old daughter Mary Ann but, when he fired a shot at the carriage she was travelling in, he accidentally and fatally wounded her. McNaghten was convicted of murder and ordered to be hanged. The rope broke as he was hanged the first time and, despite some members of the crowd believing it was divine intervention, McNaghten was successfully hanged the second time.

The house is situated on circa four acres of mature grounds that include stables and a self-contained three-bedroom cottage.

For more info on the property, visit https://www.propertypal.com/prehen-house-96-prehen-derry/909349

1 . Historic Derry home Prehen House on the market Historic Londonderry home Prehen House on the market Photo: James O'Doherty Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Historic Derry home Prehen House on the market Historic Londonderry home Prehen House on the market Photo: James O'Doherty Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Historic Derry home Prehen House on the market Historic Londonderry home Prehen House on the market Photo: James O'Doherty Estate Agents Photo Sales