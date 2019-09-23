33 pictures from Belfast City Half Marathon

According to Belfast City Council a record number took part in the annual race - around 5,000 participants. This is the 7th half marathon navigating the streets of Belfast with many celebrating personal bests.
Thousands of runners braved the rain yesterday at the Belfast City Half Marathon 2019.
According to Belfast City Council a record number took part in the annual race - around 5,000 participants. This is the 7th half marathon navigating the streets of Belfast with many celebrating personal bests.