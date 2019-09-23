Pacemaker Press 22/9/2019'Thousands of competitors takes part in the Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

33 pictures from Belfast City Half Marathon

Thousands of runners braved the rain yesterday at the Belfast City Half Marathon 2019.

According to Belfast City Council a record number took part in the annual race - around 5,000 participants. This is the 7th half marathon navigating the streets of Belfast with many celebrating personal bests.

