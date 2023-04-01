400 years of Anglican ministry is proudly celebrated

St Bride's parish church, Doagh, Co Antrim Picture: Billy Maxwell

​St Anne's parish church (now St Macartin's cathedral) was erected just over 100 years from German theologian Martin Luther laid the foundations of the Protestant Reformation in 1517 and its 1623 location in the Co Fermanagh county town came in the latter years of the reign of King James 1, who gave his name to the Authorised Version of the Bible.

In historical context, St Macartin's church origins came just 10 years after the first Presbyterian church in Ulster was established at Ballycarry, Co Antrim in 1613.

Marking the quadricentennial year of the parish of Enniskillen a service was held on March 24, traditional feast day of Saint Macartin, with a large congregation packing the town centre landmark.

Worshippers from right across Clogher Church of Ireland diocese attended, joined by the Lord Lieutenant for Fermanagh Viscount Brookeborough and Lady Brookeborough.

The anniversary service was conducted by Clogher dean and rector of Enniskillen parish, Rev Kenneth Hall and bishop of Clogher Rev Dr Ian Ellis, who welcomed two former Clogher bishops Archbishop John McDowell and Archbishop Michael Jackson.

Church of Ireland primate John McDowell paid tribute to parishioners and the local Enniskillen community for their support to maintain the cathedral's status.

He outlined the history of churches in Ireland from the early days through the Reformation and disestablishment of the Church of Ireland.

The archbishop spoke of the early church practice of giving the "First Fruits" and "10ths" (tithes) for the establishment of a church, but said nowadays refurbishment cost of churches was borne by parishioners and local community, such as those connected with St Macartin’s cathedral.

He praised the remarkable way they reroofed and refurbished the building, without which, he said, God's witness would not go on.

"The witness of God is the reason church buildings were important to people over the centuries," said the archbishop.

The first church in Enniskillen, then a garrison town on Lough Erne, was built on the present site during the early 1620s with the tower completed in 1637.

Following an extension in the early 1800s, St. Anne’s parish church was reconsecrated in 1842.

The church was dedicated as St Macartin’s cathedral in 1923, as the second Church of Ireland cathedral in Clogher diocese.

There have been many improvements carried out over the years, most recent being a £550,000 restoration, which included re-roofing, repair of stonework, internal redecoration, rebuilding of the organ and enhancement of the cathedral precincts.

