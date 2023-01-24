5 events that are happening to celebrate Burns Night in Northern Ireland

Scottish poet Robert Burns

The Ulster-Scots Agency, in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, is hosting a ‘Big Burns Night’ in Theatre at The Mill on Thursday evening.

The bad news for anyone who hasn’t already got a ticket is that the event is that all the places for the free event are taken.

The night will feature Christopher Tait, one of Scotland’s leading Robert Burns performers, and will also include complimentary Burns Night-themed food.

Another fully booked Burns Night event is a dinner in the Kilmorey Arms Hotel in Kilkeel on Friday organised by the Schomberg Society.

The society is also hosting a Rabbie Burns Gathering tomorrow night (Wednesday) for which there is limited places.

It takes place at 8pm in Tommy’s Cottage at Hanna’s Close. The event is free and includes performances by singers, musicians, poets, pipers and dancers.

In Rathfriland a Burns Night Supper will be held in Chandler’s House tomorrow evening.

It promises to be evening of fine food, music, song, dance and spoken word with guests being entertained by members of Drumlough Pipe Band and Finnard Highland Dancers.

On Saturday evening in Newcastle at the Harbour House Inn, guests can avail of a four course meal with a complimentary whiskey to toast Scotland’s most famous poet.