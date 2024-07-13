51 fabulous photos as Killylea hosts Co Armagh Twelfth celebrations

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2024, 11:56 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 19:54 BST
Killylea was packed for this year’s annual Co Armagh Twelfth celebrations, hosted by Killylea District LOL No 7.

The demonstration is the largest Orange gathering in the world on the day with 11 district lodges on parade – a total of 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 brethren. In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of junior boys and junior girls lodges.

Almost 70 bands accompanied the parade, some from Scotland, along with Lambeg drums.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the colour and spectacle of the day.

Proud grandad John Russell poses with his grandson Louis Lamont (5) at Killylea on the 12th. PT28-287.

1. Twelfth 2024

Enjoying the day out at Killylea are Emma and Ben McAlister from Loughgall and from left, Daniel Muldoon (8 months), Leah Ogibly (2) and Anna Ogilby (5). PT28-277,.

2. Twelfth 2024

Portadown ladies Caroline McClelland and Wendy Farmer looking cool at the 12th demonstration in Killylea. PT28-279.

3. Twelfth 2024

It was a great day out for the children at Killylea on the 12th. Pictured at the field are from left, Sienna Wright (3), Tommy O'Hara (5), Pippa Gaston (6), Sophie Gardiner (7) and Jack O'Hara (2). PT28-278.

4. Twelfth 2024

