​60-year-old manager settles age discrimination case against Irwin's bakery for £75k

Mr Seamus Gillespie - Irwin's Bakery case - Equality Commission. Photo: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress

Seamus Gillespie had worked for WD Irwin and Sons Ltd for more than 30 years when he was made redundant in 2022.

In a case supported by the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, Mr Gillespie claimed he had been singled out for redundancy as the company believed the age profile of staff was a problem, and they were seeking to employ younger professionals.

The case was settled without admission of liability by the company. Mr Gillespie, from Co. Fermanagh, began working for the bakery in 1991.

He alleged that he was told in early 2021 that the company was looking for younger professional people from a blue-chip background in the context of recruitment for new staff.

Mr Gillespie also alleged that he was informed that he would lose some accounts when a vacant post of ‘Business Unit Controller’ was being filled. He was advised in September 2022 that his post was at risk of redundancy, and was subsequently placed in a redundancy pool of one. Mr Gillespie was then made redundant, and his appeal was not upheld.

He said: “I worked for Irwins for over 30 years. I enjoyed my job, I was a dedicated, hardworking and loyal employee, with lots of experience. But it was very clear to me, following discussions with management, that my career with the company was over. I firmly believed the decision to make me redundant was based solely on my age. I had no choice but to challenge how I was treated. I’m glad my case is now settled, although I would rather that none of this had happened in the first place.”

Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner, Equality Commission said: “In Northern Ireland it is unlawful to discriminate against employees because of their age. Older workers have experience, skills and attributes that our economy needs to thrive, they are assets to their employers just like every other employee. It is imperative that employers have robust policies and practices in place to prevent any potential instances of age discrimination and that staff are adequately trained to use them/”

In setting the case, WD Irwin and Sons Ltd denied any liability and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the principle of equality of opportunity in employment and to ensuring that they comply in all respects with their obligations under equality law. Irwin’s also agreed to liaise with the Equality Commission to review policies, practices and procedures and their application to ensure that they are effective and conform with the legal requirements.

A spokesperson for the bakery said: “WD Irwin & Sons has always prided itself on its commitment to diversity in the workplace, and the company has settled this case without admission of liability.