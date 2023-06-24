8,000-plus audience enjoy Getty Laganside music concert

Thousands gathered at the SSE Arena for the concert last Saturday night

​"There is something incredibly special about performing in front of a home crowd, so we could think of no better place than Belfast to kickstart our world tour," said the Lisburn-born musician.

"It was a blessing to see so many people come together to sing their Christian faith and it was a privilege to be joined by some of the most talented musicians, as well as Professor John Lennox who brought a powerful message, and who is one of the most engaging speakers and authors on the interface of science, philosophy and religion.

"After such a brilliant night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, we are now really looking forward to taking our music to Singapore and Australia”.

Folk at the SSE Arena were entertained by the Getty band of internationally renowned musicians including Matt Papa and Matt Boswell, as well as Dana Masters who has frequently performed with one of Northern Ireland’s most prolific musical artistess - East Belfast man. Van Morrison.

Musical performances were also accompanied by the New Irish Arts Orchestra and a mass choir.

The concert marked the couple’s first performance in Northern Ireland since their Grammy nomination for their gospel album 'Confessio – Irish American Roots', and the freedom of the city of Lisburn bestowed on them by Lisburn and Castlereagh Council.

People of all Christian faiths from across Northern Ireland and the irish Republic packed the spacious Laganside arena for the two-and-a-half concert and they were joined by hundreds of visitors from other parts of the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Gettys have a significant outreach in America, operating from their home base in Nashville, Tennessee. Several American groups travelled to Northern Ireland specially for the concert, one led by former Belfast pastor the Rev Dr Leslie Holmes, who is now affiliated to a Christian theological college in South Carolina. Dr Holmes was once minister of First Pittsburgh Presbyterian church in Pennsylvania.

The Getty 'Sing!' tour has moved on to the Star Theatre, Singapore (today Saturday) and the Sydney Opera House, Australia (Tuesday coming).

* Keith and Kristyn Getty are pre-eminent global modern hymn writers, with Keith being the first church musician of the modern era to be awarded the OBE from the late Queen Elizabeth II, for services to music and hymn writing.

Their hymns such as 'In Christ Alone', written with Stuart Townend, uniquely cross musical genres and teach traditional Christian doctrine. It is one of the most-sung hymns in the world, estimated to be sung more than 100 million people each year.