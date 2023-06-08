Simpson Developments has gone live on its Chichester Park scheme after receiving planning approval.

Made up of a selection of houses and apartments, the 86-unit development is expected to be completed over the next five years and also includes the much sought-after bungalow model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Simpson, managing director of Simpson Developments, said: “We are delighted to be able to get to work on a scheme that will please those seeking a sustainable, modern living space in the heart of Antrim town.

Nigel Simpson and Margaret Simpson from Simpson Developments.

“Chichester Park is unique in that it has a myriad of options that will appeal to everyone from the first-time buyer to the down-sizer.

“I am proud to be able to commit further investment to Antrim which has seen an influx of development over the past several years, including The Junction and Castle Mall.

“I am confident that homebuyers will be impressed by the central location of this release. These homes are in close proximity to the main street, yet maintain a natural and quiet setting within the development, presenting all the benefits of an urban location with the feeling of living somewhere more rural.”

First Properties

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first properties will go on sale in June and begin at £150,000.

Mr Simpson continued: “We’re also proud to add to the bungalow housing stock, for a second time. This model of home is one in high demand but also one that has fallen out of favour with building companies so we’re certain they will beckon huge interest.

“The design of these homes will complement our new way of life in a post-pandemic era too, one where many workers have been afforded more flexible working patterns, giving them more time to spend in the comfort of their own homes. With this in mind our convertible garages offer up a new space open to any purpose and we know this will be a hit with our homebuyers.”

All new homes, the developer noted, will be equipped with eco-friendly and “smart” features. Options to install vehicle charging points as well as a range of bespoke internal finishes and fittings are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad