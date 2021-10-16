A message from the editor of the world’s oldest English language daily newspaper

The recently appointed editor of of the News Letter Ben Lowry, pictured in the paper's Belfast office. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

When I joined in 2007 we were aged 269, and our 300th anniversary seemed far into the future. It does not seem so far now — and we will travel on towards that date in September 2037.

It is an honour to become editor of the world’s oldest English language daily newspaper — and a sobering one, because there is a long heritage to protect.

I now lead a small but dedicated team of talented News Letter journalists.

The title would not be here without your support as regular readers — and we know from the feedback how dedicated you are .

In particular our bumper Saturday edition is very popular, with the much loved Farming Life, and a host of other elements — news, politics, sport, columnists such as Owen Polley and Sandra Chapman, Billy Kennedy’s churches page.

One of my early memories from the 1970s is of my grandparents in south Belfast (originally from Randalstown and Fermanagh) reading a broadsheet version of the News Letter with black and white photographs. They are long deceased but would be thrilled to know that the paper is alive and well — expanding, indeed, via digital and tablet editions.

Ben Lowry

