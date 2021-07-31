A virtual walk down memory lane for the Ould Lammas Fair this year

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured in Ballycastle with horse owner Melissa Lemon

The iconic event, whose origins stretch back over 400 years, normally takes place in late August but cannot proceed in its usual format due to the ongoing impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

It is usually held each year on the last Monday and Tuesday of August, attracting crowds of thousands to line the streets of the picturesque seaside town in Co Antrim.

But Causeway Coast and Glens councillors were told back in March this year that the “unpredictable course of the pandemic” meant preparations for the world famous festival — which sometimes involves up to eight months of planning — had proved to difficult.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the Causeway Coast and Glens council has asked traders not to turn up this year, and warned that no street trading licenses have been or will be issued with no public event taking place.

Instead, a series of pre-recorded videos depicting the story of the fair, alongside its history, characters, businesses and agricultural importance will be broadcast daily.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said it is disappointing the event can’t go ahead this year but stressed that the digital alternative would show what sets the fair apart.

“The Ould Lammas Fair is Ireland’s oldest fair and is a hugely important event for the people of Ballycastle, visitors and for the wider borough,” Mr Holmes said.

“It has been part of the social fabric of the area for over 400 years, and we recognise that it is hugely disappointing to many people that we cannot enjoy it together as we normally would.

Mr Holmes continued: “Instead, we are looking forward to sharing with you this series of special reflections which will highlight what sets it apart and why it holds such an important place in the hearts of so many.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that public health and safety must remain our primary concern at this time. Complacency is a risk to all of us, and we must continue to do all we can to protect ourselves and the wider community.”

A council spokesperson said: “Traders are reminded not to travel to Ballycastle as the public event is not proceeding.”

The videos will be broadcast daily on Causeway Coast and Glens Events Facebook page from August 28-31.

Other pandemic casualties in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area include the Rhythm of the Bann event, the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival and the Salmon and Whiskey Festival.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry