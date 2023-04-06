​It is estimated that the 16-mile upgrade from a single carriageway will cut up to 15 minutes off journeys between Belfast and Londonderry.

Work began in 2018 but the project has suffered a number of difficulties and setbacks, including disruption to the supply of materials during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads expert Wesley Johnston said that although the time saving benefits are important, there are a number of other factors that made the expenditure worthwhile.

Completion of A6 Dungiven bypass

“We have to remember that this saving on journey times is only one of the aims of this project,” he said.

“Getting vehicles out of Dungiven is another important aspect of this because this is one of the most polluted main streets in Northern Ireland,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s ‘Talkback’ programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another benefit is road safety. We know that dual carriageways are twice as safe as single carriageways, so it will reduce the number of accidents and potentially the number of fatalities in the years to come.”

Mr Johnston added: “Also, journey time reliability is a factor too. If you don’t know whether you are going to be stuck behind a tractor or not, you have to leave that extra bit of time, but on a dual carriageway you have a much better idea of how long it’s going to take.”

Completion of A6 Dungiven bypass

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson described the opening as “great news” for those travelling in the 15,000 vehicles that will use the route every day, as well as benefiting the local community “in providing shorter, safer and more reliable” journey times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This scheme along with the Randalstown to Castledawson scheme completed in 2021 represents an investment of around £440 million to upgrade the roads infrastructure between Derry and Belfast with approximately three-quarters of the route now dual carriageway standard or better,” the spokesperson said.