'Absolute legend' of a dad and football coach Gary McLoughlin laid to rest in Newry

Funeral of Gary McLoughlin in Newry. Photo: Pacemaker

​Mr McLoughlin, who had associations with several clubs, died after being struck by a vehicle on the Forkhill Road in Newry on Saturday night.

Police said the incident occurred around 10.40pm.

Mr McLoughlin was aged in his 40s and lived at Mill Meadows in Bessbrook.

His son Matthew led the tributes at the requiem mass at St Brigid’s Church.

In an emotional address, he described his dad as his “best friend,” and said: “There is so much I am going to miss.”

Matthew added: “You always taught me to be the best version of myself and always do what I want to do in life, not what others tell me to do. I will do my best to be as good as you, you absolute legend.”

Mourners also heard that Gary and Matthew’s love for each other “created a bond that can never be broken.”

Following news of the weekend road tragedy, Newry side Ashgrove Rovers paid an online tribute to a player they described as a “club legend.”

In a Facebook post, they said: “As a club we are devastated to hear about the passing of former player Gary ‘Cookie’ McLoughlin.

"Cookie was with us for six seasons over two spells and helped the club win its first trophy with him opening the scoring in the cup final.

"He definitely will go down as a club legend as you always knew when he was around you were guaranteed a laugh and good time.”

McLoughlin was buried at Monks Hill cemetery in the city following the funeral service.

Meanwhile, the funerals of three other road victims will take place on Friday in the Armagh area.

Keith Morrison, 22, (Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Tynan at 12 noon) Marina Crilly, 24, (St Patrick's Church Ballymacnab at 11am) and Philip Mitchell, 27, (First Presbyterian Church Armagh at 2.30pm) were all killed when the car they were travelling in crashed on the Ballyhahonemore Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A fourth victim from the same collision, 22-year-old Emma Mallon, will be buried at St Joseph’s cemetery in Madden following a 2pm service at St John’s Church in Middletown.

Meanwhile,

No other vehicles were involved in the collision on the Ballynahonemore Road which occurred around 2.10am.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The thoughts of the entire police service are very much with the families, friends and loved ones of these young people who have lost their lives in what was an unspeakable tragedy.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened remains ongoing.”

The first of the four funerals – for Marina Crilly – will take place at 11am tomorrow at St Patrick's Church Ballymacnab.

An online notice describes Ms Crilly as the ‘beloved daughter of Sally and the late Jason and devoted mummy to Cillian. Loving sister of Jake and Mark and cherished granddaughter of Corney and Patricia Boyle and the late Joe and Marie Crilly’.

A service for Keith Morrison will take place at noon tomorrow at Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Tynan.

A funeral notice describes Mr Morrison as the ‘beloved son of Alwyn and Lisa, loving brother of Denise, Georgina, Emily and Melanie, step son of Christine Wright, dear grandson of Pam and Debra’.

Also tomorrow, a funeral service for Philip Mitchell will take place at First Presbyterian Church Armagh at 2.30pm.

Mr Mitchell is described as the ‘dearly loved brother of Keith (Courtney), Andrew (Danielle) and Tracey (Jonny), cherished Grandson of Beth, dear uncle of Curtis, Kayleb, Rhoda-Beth, Harvey, Josh and Hannah’.

Emma Mallon will be buried at St Joseph’s cemetery in Madden on Sunday, following a 2pm mass at St Joseph’s Church in Middletown.

Ms Mallon is the ‘beloved daughter of Cathy, Raymond, loving sister of Carrie, Lisa, auntie of Fianna, Saoirse, Rían, brothers in law Christopher, Jordan, dear granddaughter of Carmel, the late Brendan, the late Kathleen and the late Jim Owens R.I.P’.