Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing Bobby Singleton has provided an update on the investigation into the recent disorder in Belfast in August.

He said: “Our investigation team continue to rigorously pursue those involved in the recent disorder and violence and we will be relentless in our pursuit of those who are responsible for attacking people and property.

To date we have arrested 45 individuals, 35 of whom have been charged with offences linked to these incidents, including those for inciting the disorder we have seen, through their on line activity.

The Investigation team are working through over 3,500 hours of CCTV and Body Worn Video footage and we are determined that persons who attacking homes and businesses, involved in public disorder and intimidating members of the minority ethnic communities will be brought before the Courts. “We have released 19 images of individuals whom we want to talk to in connection with ongoing investigations and nine of those have already been identified.

Trouble flares between young people and police in south Belfast with petrol bombs and paint being thrown

"We will continue to release further images and I am hopeful that the wider community will continue to help us identify these individuals and stand up against hate crime in all its forms. “The ongoing attacks on our minority ethnic communities and associated disorder that we have seen on our streets is completely unacceptable and it is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice - that those responsible are dealt with appropriately.

“I would urge anyone who may have information to bring it forward.

"There is an onus on us all to support those people who may be victims of hate crime, to support our communities impacted by hate, to challenge prejudice and to support police in bringing offenders to justice by making any relevant information available to police. “Hate crimes and incidents have a devastating impact on victims, their families and communities.

"It is totally unacceptable that individuals should be targeted simply because of who they are or where they come from.

Police and protesters in a stand-off on University Road near the Islamic Centre.

"Since the beginning of August we have seen some abhorrent scenes of violence and disorder with only one purpose, to incite hatred.

"A total of 20 officers have been injured during the senseless disorder that has seen them attacked with petrol bombs and masonry.

"This is not acceptable and our officers and staff need the respect and support of the whole of society as they continue to put themselves in harms way to keep our communities safe. “We know that some victims do not report hate crime for a variety of reasons.

"We have worked really hard to reach out to communities across Northern Ireland to increase confidence in policing and to encourage individuals to report to Police.

"Where people report to police they can expect an enhanced level of investigation and supervision of investigations and support.

"We are also alive to the potential involvement of individuals associated with paramilitarism in the recent protests and associated disorder in a number of areas in Northern Ireland.

"We will continue to work with partners and in communities to play our part in trying to eradicate all forms of paramilitary activity and influence.

“We also know that fear and intimidation is used to stop people from speaking up about those involved in these incidents.

"If you feel you are unable to speak with police directly you can contact the Crimestoppers Charity that guarantees you will remain completely anonymous when you contact them either via our website or on the phone.