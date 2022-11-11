Act of Remembrance: Respects are paid in Belfast - Ballymoney and by the NI Prison Service

Pictures from Belfast, Ballymoney and from the NI Prison Service
1. Belfast City Hall Commemorate Armistice Day12.JPG
A two minute silence was held at the Garden of Remembrance, Belfast City Hall at 11am to commemorate Armistice Day which is observed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
2. Belfast City Hall Commemorate Armistice Day06.JPG
The Royal British Legion Northern Ireland President Philip Morrison pictured speaking at the event.
3. Belfast City Hall Commemorate Armistice Day07.JPG
4. Belfast City Hall Commemorate Armistice Day10.JPG
A two minute silence was held at the Garden of Remembrance, Belfast City Hall at 11am to commemorate Armistice Day which is observed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
