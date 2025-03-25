​Actor and broadcaster Sir Stephen Fry said he was “chuffed” to receive his knighthood and joked that if it would help his charity work “then they should make me a duke”.

The actor, screenwriter and author was speaking after he was knighted by the King in recognition of services to mental health awareness, the environment and to charity.

Speaking after yesterday's ceremony at Windsor Castle where he was watched by his husband Elliott Spencer, mother Marianne and sister Joanna, Sir Stephen, 67, said: “I am very chuffed. I am chuffed to the heavens, to the high walls of the castle.”

Sir Stephen added: “My mother is beaming like a lighthouse.

“She is very, very happy, especially given the grief I gave her, my father and the rest of the family as a child and a teenager. It is some kind of public event that is not embarrassing for them.”

Since 2011, he has been president of mental health charity Mind and supported the conservation group Fauna and Flora International, of which the Prince of Wales is patron.