Nine-year-old Adam sadly lost his fight with leukemia on 3 August, 2022, after a courageous battle.

However 'Adam's Army' is meeting this Saturday at Craigavon to repeat their massively successful 24-hour-walking challenge around the lakes in memory of his courage.

The funds go to the charity he founded with his parents, B Positive, which supports other children who are battling cancer, and their families.

Sadly, Adam passed away only days before last year's walk, but his parents insisted that it had to go on in his memory. And the walk was such a success that they decided to make it an annual event.

This year’s event will run from 11am tomorrow, Saturday 5 August through to 11am on Sunday at South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, with a wide range of music, entertainment and family fun planned from 11am until 11pm.

Focusing on Adam’s charity has been a source of great comfort for David and Sara, from Pinley Green, as they cope with their immeasurable loss.

“It’s hard to believe it's been one year since we saw Adam, spoke to him and touched him,” David told the Banbridge Chronicle.

The second 24-hour-walk around Craigavon Lakes in memory of Banbridge lad Adam Watson will take place this Saturday, 5 August. Funds raised will go support other children battling cancer in NI. Adam passed away after a brave battle against leukemia in August last year.

“The charity has been a huge help in giving us a distraction and keeping us busy.

“It pushes us on knowing that we are carrying on something Adam had started to help other people.

“Our amazing support network has also got us through the past year; we have the best family and friends anyone could ask for.

“We are just trying to navigate through it as best we can.”

Adam's Army taking part in the first walk at Craigavon Lakes last year. The second walk takes place on 5 August 2023.

David added: “Adam was a very modest boy, he always said ‘I’m not famous, I’m just well known’ - that was his wee way.

“He didn’t like the limelight, he just carried on and wanted to help people.”

Eighty teams have entered, with over 700 competitors taking part in the fundraiser for B Positive. This year’s event has been kindly sponsored by NIE Networks and the Kingsbridge Foundation.

“Adam would have such a sense of pride knowing that this is his charity, and people are taking part in his name,” David continued.

“It was very emotional for us last year, as Adam had just passed away three days prior to the walk.

“This year it’s still emotional…we’re a year on…the walk is on August 5 and Adam was buried on August 5 last year.

“The walk is another way of us continuing Adam’s legacy and continuing to get Adam’s name out there.

“It’s important for us to carry on what he wanted to do regarding the charity and continue to grow the charity.

“The 24-hour challenge is a fundraiser but, for us, the main part is to see people coming along, enjoying the day and having a bit of fun.

“One thing Adam loved was meeting up with his wee cousins and just having fun.”

NIE Networks, the chosen charity of the year, have already smashed their £25,000 fundraising target and Kingsbridge Foundation & Kingsbridge Private Hospital have also donated £5000.

Donations for Adam’s 24-hour Challenge can be made via the JustGiving fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/adams24hourwalk