Manager of the charity in Ballymena, Conor O’Kane, said: “Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying and confusing experience for them.

"Fireworks tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

“There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful including having a clear plan, ahead of time, to help their dog cope.

Create a safe place for your dog

"Dogs will respond to fireworks in different ways, some will want to find a cosy hiding place, whilst others will want reassurance. It is important to recognise the individual needs of your dog, whilst also letting your dog do what makes them feel most comfortable.”

The charity urges owners to visit its website for full guidance on how to help dogs stay safe and settled during fireworks.

The top tips include:

· Adapt your routine - To avoid taking your dog out when fireworks have started, gradually change their routine in the weeks leading up to events. For example, it may be a good idea to start walking them earlier in the day alongside gradually changing their feeding time to allow them time to exercise, eat and toilet before dark.

· Plan ahead – Ensure you are aware of any local firework displays and make arrangements so your dog is not left alone. Prepare their environment in advance, close curtains, turn on the lights, and turn on the television or some music to help block the outside noise.

· Enable their preferred response by letting your dog do what they feel most comfortable with - Some dogs will benefit from having a safe place to retreat to should they feel worried by fireworks. Introduce this safe place well in advance and encourage them there by building up positive associations with their new ‘den’. Other dogs will cope best by seeking reassurance, so give them attention and comfort if they seek this out.