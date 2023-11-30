All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Aidan Jennings is new chief fire officer at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

​Aidan Jennings has been appointed as the new chief fire and rescue officer at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:51 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:53 GMT
Aidan Jennings has over 28 years of experience within the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue ServiceAidan Jennings has over 28 years of experience within the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service
Aidan Jennings has over 28 years of experience within the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

Mr Jennings has more than 28 years of experience within the service, most recently as assistant chief fire and rescue officer and director of operational delivery.

He will take up his new position today, taking over from interim chief officer Andy Hearn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Jennings said: “This is an exceptional organisation with exceptional people working tirelessly, day in, day out, across our operational and support services to help keep people safe.

Most Popular

“As we embark on a new strategic journey, it is both a privilege and an honour to have the opportunity to lead this fantastic organisation.

“I am committed to supporting our workforce and to providing the best possible fire and rescue service for the people of Northern Ireland."

Chairperson of the NIFRS Board, Jay Colville, said Mr Jennings brings “substantial strategic and operational experience” to the role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “His commitment and dedication to NIFRS along with his passion for public safety and collaborative working will provide the required leadership to deliver the most efficient and effective fire and rescue service.”

Peter May, permanent secretary at the Department of Health, NIFRS sponsoring department, said: “Leading the fire and rescue service is a demanding and hugely important role but I have no doubt that Aidan's exceptional experience will ensure NIFRS continues to provide an excellent service for people in Northern Ireland.”

Related topics:Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue ServiceNIFRSNorthern IrelandDepartment of Health