Aidan Jennings is new chief fire officer at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

​Aidan Jennings has been appointed as the new chief fire and rescue officer at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Jennings has more than 28 years of experience within the service, most recently as assistant chief fire and rescue officer and director of operational delivery.

He will take up his new position today, taking over from interim chief officer Andy Hearn.

Mr Jennings said: “This is an exceptional organisation with exceptional people working tirelessly, day in, day out, across our operational and support services to help keep people safe.

“As we embark on a new strategic journey, it is both a privilege and an honour to have the opportunity to lead this fantastic organisation.

“I am committed to supporting our workforce and to providing the best possible fire and rescue service for the people of Northern Ireland."

Chairperson of the NIFRS Board, Jay Colville, said Mr Jennings brings “substantial strategic and operational experience” to the role.

He added: “His commitment and dedication to NIFRS along with his passion for public safety and collaborative working will provide the required leadership to deliver the most efficient and effective fire and rescue service.”