Air crash victim Philip Murdock ‘kind and caring’ mourners hear

Philip Murdock from Hillsborough died after the plane he was piloting came down near Newtownards airport last Tuesday shortly after 8.20pm.

Teacher and mother-of-two Caroline Mawhinney also died in the crash.

Mr Murdock was the managing director of the security firm Envision Intelligent Solutions based in Craigavon.

Philip Murdock. Photo: Pacemaker

His funeral service took place on Monday at Ballymagarrick Gospel Hall in Carryduff, led by Tom Armstrong.

“Most of us knew [Phillip] as a gentle giant, a kind and caring man, and a devoted husband and loving son,” said Mr Armstrong.

Mr Armstrong said that Mr Murdock had planned his own funeral service a number of years ago and, in line with his wishes, a selection of Bible passages would be read as opposed to a personal tribute, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

In a prepared statement, the Murdock family said yesterday “was a difficult day” and that Mr Murdock’s sudden death “has left the whole family deeply saddened”.

The funeral for Philip Murdock takes place at Ballymagarrick Gospel Hall, Comber Road, Carryduff on Monday. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

They continued: “Apart from family, some of the large number of people today who have attended the funeral service will have known Philip from his successful career in business, others through his love for aviation, friends from his church and many who simply knew him as a good friend.

“Philip was an innovator who was always keen to explore new opportunities which included starting up and maintaining a very successful business. He was generous with his time, resources and knowledge. Helping and supporting others was never an issue”.