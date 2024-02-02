Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Maskey was speaking in an open letter to MLAs as he prepares to step down on the first day of the new assembly, on Saturday 2 February.

The Sinn Fein MLA said he did not anticipate in May 2022 that he would still be exercising the duties of the Speaker for almost another two years, citing the disruption caused by Covid.

"While that had its frustrations, I consider myself privileged to have been able to represent the Assembly for key occasions including the passing of Queen

Outgoing speaker of the Assembly Alex Maskey says he wishes the public could see the friendships which exist across the floor of the house. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Elizabeth II in September 2022, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April 2023 and the visit of the US senior business delegation in October 2023," he said.

Urging indulgence while he offered some advice, he acknowledged that parties will continue to discuss reforming the institutions of the

Good Friday Agreement but countered that the potential for improving how the Assembly does its daily business should not be overlooked.

"There are a range of areas, from introducing electronic voting to developing how the Assembly scrutinises legislation, which are worthy of the Assembly’s consideration," he said.

Acting as speaker he has been pleased to welcome scores of Ministers, parliamentary delegations, diplomats and other international visitors to Parliament Buildings, he said.

"In all of those discussions, it is abundantly clear to me that there is tremendous goodwill on offer to us. The Assembly, and not just the Executive, hasa role in seeking to take strategic advantage of those contacts to deliver benefits for our economy and society."

He added: "While we have had our differences at times, I only wish those outside could see more of the constructive working relationships, indeed friendships, that exist across the floor of the Assembly."

He noted that the assembly he entered in 1998 is "worlds away" from the Assembly of today.

"While debates in the Chamber may still see the strong expression of views, they are night and day compared to some of the conduct of Assembly business in the early days."