Barry Mohan

Last month police confirmed that Barry Mohan (28), a father-of-one, died when his white Audi A3 car collided with a white Volvo lorry shortly before 6am near Middletown, Co Armagh.

The collision happened on October 16.

Barry had been a singer and guitarist with the popular folk rock band – and his brother Pauric is the lead singer.

A recent post from the band says: “Christmas dates announcement!

“The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for us all, but as a band, we have made the conscious decision to get back on the road. We have been touched by all the support and kindness we have received. It has meant so much and we are grateful to everyone for their thoughts, prayers and kind words.”

The post adds: “Music is all we know. We wish to keep going and deep down we know we must. To turn up every night; it’s more than just our livelihood, it’s what we were born and bred to do. Music is what we love, it’s what Barry loved and we are sure this is what he would have wanted.

“We’ll show up every night in confidence knowing it’s what he would have wanted for the band.

“Our Christmas dates are confirmed and tickets are now on sale from www.allfolkdup.ie”