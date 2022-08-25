Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert, to take place at the McKee Clock Arena, sold out in record time last month as fans raced to secure one of the 5,000 tickets for the gig, which is being organised by Open House Festival and Ards and North Down Borough Council.

It is a public celebration of the Freedom of the Borough award, the highest accolade a council can bestow, which is being granted to Gary in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the local area as a musician of international standing, a philanthropist, and a champion of local charitable causes.

The concert also marks the end of the annual August Open House Festival in Bangor, and profits from the gig will go to the organisation’s re-development of the old Bangor Court House into a non-profit music venue, which the next step in its mission to regenerate the city through arts and culture.

Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody on stage. Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support acts on the night have been specially selected by Gary and include up-and-coming Bangor band, The Florentinas. The other acts performing before Snow Patrol take to the stage are Lucy Gaffney and David C Clements.

Although Snow Patrol has played to mass audiences in Bangor’s Ward Park three times in the past 15 years, as an acoustic gig, this concert will have a much more intimate feel.

“We’re delighted to be hosting Gary and Snow Patrol on Bangor Seafront, just opposite the Court House, for this very special one-off acoustic performance,” said Open House director Kieran Gilmore.

“Obviously as the band is so popular, and Gary is much loved in his home town, we could have sold the concert three times over. But this event will be very different to the previous Ward Park concerts, and it really had to happen on the seafront, in the heart of the city.”

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Karen Douglas, who originally nominated Gary for the award, said: “I am delighted that we recognise the outstanding contributions made by Gary Lightbody OBE, to our Borough and beyond.

“His humanitarian spirit and his desire to give back continue to have such a significant impact on others. The endless generosity with his time and the support he gives to so many causes and otherwise marginalised groups is truly deserving of this highest honour.”

Organisers have been advising the public that tickets will not be available at the gate, and that opportunities to view and listen to the concert outside the venue will be extremely limited.

“Only people with tickets should travel to attend the gig as you won’t get inside without one, and you won’t see anything from outside either,” said Kieran.

“We’d also like to warn people about counterfeit tickets that are circling and urge folk not to purchase tickets from a third party unless they are a very trusted source.”

Kieran said: “We want everyone attending the event to have a great evening, but we want them to do it safely while respecting the local area, including residents and businesses,

“We’ve been working closely with everyone involved to make that happen, including Ards and North Down Borough Council, the local PSNI, Translink and of course Snow Patrol too, so we’re confident that ticket holders and the general public will play their part.”

Full details of timings and admission requirements for ticket holders can be found at www.openhousefestival.com/snow-patrol

Road closures

There will be no road closures on the morning of the event, up to mid-afternoon. It is hoped that roads will remain open throughout the event, however to facilitate public safety in Bangor centre, the PSNI may introduce temporary closures with immediate effect. Affected roads could include Quay Street, Queen’s Parade, Gray’s Hill, High Street, Main Street, Hamilton Road, and other roads close to the concert site.

Entrance and site

The entrance to the concert venue is at Quay Marina car park on Quay Street – juts beside the Mermaid mural. Ticket holders will be directed by Open House staff and volunteers.

The site will be surrounded by heras fencing and won’t be visible from the surrounding streets. As this is an acoustic concert, there will be no big screens inside or outside the site, and sound is unlikely to carry – so people without a ticket are discouraged from gathering outside the venue. Members of the public should be vigilant about purchasing counterfeit tickets.

Parking

People driving to the concert can park at Dufferin Avenue, The Flagship Centre, or Aurora Leisure Centre car parks.

The car parks on Queen’s Parade and Quay Street will be closed to the public from early morning with the exception of blue badge holders attending the concert, who must pre-apply for a pass.

Overnight parking on Tuesday is discouraged. Signage will be erected.

Gates and stage times

Gates open at 5pm and the concert will end at 10pm. The timings are as follows:

6pm – 6.25pm – The Florentinas

6.35pm – 7.05pm – Lucy Gaffney

7.20pm – 8pm – David C Clements

8.30pm – 10pm – Snow Patrol Acoustic

Concert ends at 10pm.

Special train service