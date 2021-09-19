‘Amazing’ Maisie ... Co Antrim woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Maisie Allison was visited ahead of the big anniversary by the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Originally from Glasgow, Maisie was born on September 19 1918, two months before the November armistice which ended the Great War.

She was aged in her 20s when the Second World War was declared in early September 1939.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie now lives at Abbeyfield House in the Co Antrim town, where she is described as a “much-loved resident”.

The mayor, councillor Richard Holmes, said after his visit: “I want to offer my very best wishes to Maisie on this special occasion as she marks her momentous birthday.

“Such a wonderfully entertaining lady, it was fantastic to hear about her life, her time spent in the Army and her enjoyment of horse racing, greyhounds and football.”

Mr Holmes added: “Her energy and spirit are a terrific inspiration to those around her and I’m not surprised the staff at Abbeyfield call her ‘amazing Maisie’.