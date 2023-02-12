Amazing start to fundraising appeal to cover insurance costs of motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland

The sports governing body in Northern Ireland – the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) – last Thursday night made the decision to cancel road races, short circuit events and trials meetings for 2023 due to a drastic rise in the cost of insurance.

The organisation’s chairman John Dillon said they was exploring a range of options in an effort to salvage some of the main race events this year, and on Saturday a ‘gofundme’ page went live.

In just over 24 hours the total raised by bike enthusiasts was approaching £40,000 towards a goal that has been set at £300,000.

Irish road races such as Armoy have a huge following in Northern Ireland

MCU (UC) said: “The motorcycle world was rocked here in Northern Ireland when news of the hike in insurance was made clear to all the promoting motorcycle clubs. It was clear to these clubs within the MCUI (UC) that the increase was unaffordable to most if not all running events this year.

“We are now asking our fans, those that love their racing, their road racing and trials to help us by kindly donating directly to our insurance shortfall fund to give us the chance to have racing this year. Your efforts, if successful will result in most if not all two-wheeled sport being back on our calendar."

