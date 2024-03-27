An estimated 800 or so marchers are set to descend upon Co Antrim town this Easter Tuesday for junior commemoration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The details lodged with the Parades Commission show the march beginning in Megaw Park at 12.30pm and proceeding along Coleraine Road, High Street, and Main Street, then ultimately looping back around to Megaw Park – that is the first leg.

There will be a kids’ fund day in the park, then the second leg second sets off at 3.30pm and takes much the same route, but this time going via the war memorial before splitting in two.

It is organised by Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99, to celebrate its first-ever march, which took place 25 years ago in the town (on June 24, specifically).

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Benvarden members of the Mitchelburne Club of the Apprentice Boys march through Cookstown during the Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

An open invite had been extended to “all senior male, senior female, junior and junior women’s loyal Orange lodges, and loyalist bands” earlier in the month, and some 30 bands are listed on the 11/1 form.

It lists some 800 participants, as well as 1,000 spectators.

On the same day in Ballymoney, the Independent Orange Order is staging a parade with 50 or so marchers and the Benvarden Flute Band at 12.15pm.

It goes from Edward Street via Queen Street, Victoria Street, Charles Street, and ending at Coleraine Road.