An estimated 800 or so marchers are set to descend upon Co Antrim town this Easter Tuesday for junior commemoration
The details lodged with the Parades Commission show the march beginning in Megaw Park at 12.30pm and proceeding along Coleraine Road, High Street, and Main Street, then ultimately looping back around to Megaw Park – that is the first leg.
There will be a kids’ fund day in the park, then the second leg second sets off at 3.30pm and takes much the same route, but this time going via the war memorial before splitting in two.
It is organised by Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99, to celebrate its first-ever march, which took place 25 years ago in the town (on June 24, specifically).
An open invite had been extended to “all senior male, senior female, junior and junior women’s loyal Orange lodges, and loyalist bands” earlier in the month, and some 30 bands are listed on the 11/1 form.
It lists some 800 participants, as well as 1,000 spectators.
On the same day in Ballymoney, the Independent Orange Order is staging a parade with 50 or so marchers and the Benvarden Flute Band at 12.15pm.
It goes from Edward Street via Queen Street, Victoria Street, Charles Street, and ending at Coleraine Road.
Then at 3.30pm it goes from Meeting House Street to Edward Street via Queen Street.
