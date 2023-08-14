Ancient tree in Belvoir Forest Park in running for for Woodland Trust UK prize

The oldest surviving tree in Belvoir Park Forest – thought to be more than 500 years old – is among 13 contenders vying to be crowned Tree of the Year in the latest round of the competition organised by the Woodland Trust.

This year’s contest shines a spotlight on ancient trees in urban locations, with every shortlisted specimen able to be visited free of charge by the public.

According to experts at the Woodland Trust the ancient tree in Belvoir is 500+ years old and has a girth of 8.01 metres.

The ancient oak in Belvoir Forest Park. Picture: Michael Cooper

The description reads: “The fascinating fragmented form of this ancient tree makes it difficult to estimate its age with confidence, but it was claimed that the oaks of Belvoir were over three hundred years old more than a century ago.

"Thought to be the oldest surviving tree in Belvoir Park Forest, it may be the oldest in all of Northern Ireland. The gnarly survivor is recognised as part of the country’s living heritage, having witnessed the growth of Belfast from a small settlement to the city it is today.”

The Woodland Trust’s panel of tree experts has shortlisted 12 fascinating urban contenders from across the UK for Tree of the Year 2023 – with one additional tree voted for by the public.

Naomi Tilley, lead campaigner at the Woodland Trust, said: “Ancient trees in towns and cities are vital for the health of nature, people and planet.

“They give thousands of urban wildlife species essential life support, boost the UK’s biodiversity and bring countless health and wellbeing benefits to communities.

“But most ancient trees aren’t protected by law, and those in urban areas are particularly vulnerable.”

“Trees like those in the shortlist are remarkable and deserve celebration – and protection.”

This year's contenders are located in city parks, busy town centres and residential streets.