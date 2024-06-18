Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former CEO of the Chest Heart Heart and Stroke organisation, Andrew Dougal, has been widely described after his passing as “a gentleman” who had a major impact in the health sector.

Mr Dougal was chair of the Public Health Agency from 2015 to 2023, having previously served as Chief Executive of NI Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS) from 1983-2015.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt led tributes after hearing the news. “It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Andrew Dougal OBE,” he said.

“Andrew was truly dedicated to public service. Throughout his tenure as chair of the Public Health Agency he demonstrated his unwavering commitment to improving health outcomes for people in Northern Ireland and showed great leadership during the pandemic.”

He added that Mr Dougal had been “a true advocate and voice for those affected by chest, heart and stroke illnesses”.

“There is no doubt he will be deeply missed, and I would like to extend my sincere condolences to his wife Fiona, son Jack, wider family and friends.”

Mr Dougal's Linkedin account says the Belfast man had 39 years experience in management, seven at middle management and 32 years at director and chief executive level.

He also had over 25 years experience in a broad range of non-executive director roles spanning the private, voluntary and private sector.

His initial university education was in the form of a BA in Classics (Greek, Latin, Ancient History & Hebrew) from QUB, while he went on to earn postgraduate diplomas in business management and human resources management from QUB and Ulster University.

The account says he was also a Fellow at the Salzburg Seminar on Philanthropy and Nonprofits, an independent non-profit organization founded in 1947 with a mission to challenge current and future leaders to shape a better world.

He was also a Member of the Duke of Edinburgh Study Conference on Work Industry & Society, an organisation which holds annual global conferences to educate individuals who are likely to rise to positions of responsibility in society.

In 2022 he was recognised as PR Professional of the Year by the CIPR.

Broadcaster Mike Philpott was one of many who paid heartfelt tributes on social media.

"Shocked and saddened by the death of my friend and former colleague Andrew Dougal OBE," he said. "A pleasure to work with and a hugely effective advocate on behalf of people affected by chest, heart and stroke illnesses."

Declan Cunnane, the current NICHS chief executive, said they were “deeply saddened” by the death of their former colleague and friend. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with his wife Fiona, son Jack and his wider family circle and friends,” he said, adding that he had been “a passionate advocate for people suffering from chest, heart and stroke illnesses and leaves a lasting legacy.”

A string of other former associates also paid tribute.

Kieran Ward said he found him “a very warm personality” and enjoyed his professional contacts with him, while Jackie Neill said he had been "a fabulous character and spokesperson for the NICHS".

Anne Norrie recalled that he had been "person centred and so kind” and that he “always had time for people and reached out to help others when needed”.