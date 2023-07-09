News you can trust since 1737
Annual Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal – 21 fantastic images

The annual Rossnowlagh Orange parade took place in Co Donegal on Saturday.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 9th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST

Lodges from counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan – along with guests from Northern Ireland – took part in the seaside procession.

The annual gathering once again cemented its reputation for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

Pictures by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

1. Rossnowlagh 2023

Orangemen and supporters take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal Photo: Kelvin Boyes

2. Rossnowlagh 2023

David Thompson, Jim Scott and Robbie Thompson take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal Photo: Kelvin Boyes

3. Rossnowlagh 2023

Orangemen and supporters take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal Photo: Kelvin Boyes

4. Rossnowlagh 2023

Orangemen and supporters take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal Photo: Kelvin Boyes

