Annual Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal – 21 fantastic images
The annual Rossnowlagh Orange parade took place in Co Donegal on Saturday.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 9th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST
Lodges from counties Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan – along with guests from Northern Ireland – took part in the seaside procession.
The annual gathering once again cemented its reputation for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.
Pictures by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye
