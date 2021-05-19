Another 107 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in last 24 hours

That number rises to 614 cases diagnosed in the last seven days.

In total in NI 121,821 people have tested positive in NI.

There have been no deaths with the virus in the last 24 hours.

To date a total of 2,152 people have died with Covid-19 in NI.

The Department of Health also report that 1,579,129 vaccines for Covid-19 have been administered in total in NI.

As of today there are now 37 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in NI hospitals - and two of those are being treated for the illness in ICU.

Meanwhile there are now four active outbreaks of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.