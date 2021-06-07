Another 54 positive cases of Covid-19 in NI in past 24 hours - 16 confirmed inpatients with Covid-19 now in hospital

Another 54 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in NI, the latest Department of Health dashboard has revealed.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:50 pm

They also report there have been no deaths in the last 24 hours.

That means there has been one Covid-19 related death in the last seven days - leaving the number of deaths here at 2,154.

According to the dashboard there are now 16 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in NI’s hospitals.

That is the lowest number since March 5th last year - which is more than 15 months ago.

They also say there is one patient with Covid-19 in ICU.

There are now two active cases of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

To date 1,800,814 vaccines for the virus have been administered.

A sign for an Accident and Emergency department at an NHS hospital