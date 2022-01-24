Another 6,500 cases and 10 more deaths

The cumulative total of deaths of people who had previously tested positive for Covid over the weekend was 10.

In all there were 3,476 new cases announced on Saturday, and 3,059 yesterday.

The 10 deaths were split evenly over Saturday and Sunday.

Covid test.

In total across Northern Ireland, there have been 3,072 such Covid-related deaths.

In terms of who the fatalities have been, Department of Health figures show over 1,740 have been aged 80 or older, and another roughly 1,000 were aged 60 to 79.

Meanwhile about 190 were aged 40 to 59, and 18 have been aged under 40.

At a UK-wide level, there were 74,799 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the UK yesterday.

The government also said a further 75 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 153,862.