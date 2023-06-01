Another blow to Lurgan as Halifax announce closure of its branch a year after Danske Bank shut doors in town centre

A Halifax spokesperson said: ““Visits to our Lurgan branch have fallen over recent years, as many customers now choose to bank digitally. When the branch closes in October, customers can continue to bank with us online, in person at Portadown branch, or the local Post Office on Market Street.”

Halifax to close its branch in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

The firm says the Lurgan branch will close on the 4th October 2023. It is understood 80% of the Halifax personal customers already use other ways of banking, such as over the phone or internet banking, as well as other branches.

The spokesperson added that the ‘nearby Post Office, which is a two minute walk away at 2 Market Street, offers personal and business customers everyday banking services, access to cash, paying in of cheques, and more. The nearest free-to-use ATM is a short walk away (0.03 miles), and there are 15 free-to-use ATMs within 1 mile of the closing branch.

"Customers can use any Halifax branch, such as Portadown for their banking, alongside other options such as the Post Office, online, mobile and telephone banking. We’re contacting customers to let them know about the alternate local banking services available.

"All colleagues who work at these branches will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of our business.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said the announcement by Lloyds Banking Group today that their Lurgan branch is set to close in October is another blow to those customers who rely on face to face banking on the high street. The DUP representative held discussions with Lloyds Banking Group and received assurances that staff affected would be offered alternative employment.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “Sadly this announcement is just the latest in a series of banking closures on high streets across Northern Ireland. Once again we see the impact of dependence on technology, the growing prevalence of e-banking and the drop in footfall as a consequence in high street banks.

"I spoke today with Lloyds and expressed my disappointment at this decision. I also expressed my concern for those customers who cannot use e-banking, and the need for a comprehensive, local, viable alternative service to be provided. It is vital that as the branch moves towards closure that communication with customers continues, to make transition to new arrangements as easy as possible. They have given assurances that the local Post Office will provide alternative facilities going forward. Furthermore, I sought an assurance that no staff would be left without a job, and I am pleased that it has been confirmed that all staff will be offered alternative employment.