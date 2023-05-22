Shane Harrison is leaving the BBC after 30 years

Shane started his career with the BBC in December 1986 as a freelancer, before moving to Radio Current Affairs. In 1988, he became a reporter for Spotlight, notably covering the links between the Workers’ Party and the Official IRA, as well as the role of informers and agents during the Troubles.

He started the job of Dublin correspondent in 1992, which also included stints in Westminster and Washington DC. Shane took on the role at a difficult time for British-Irish relations with the Peace Process in its early stages and over the years he covered many dramatic developments in the Republic of Ireland, from the changing role and influence of the Catholic Church to the post-2008 Irish banking crisis.

Shane was also at the forefront of some of the biggest breaking news stories, such as the IRA ceasefire announcement in 1994, revealing the name of John Rusnak who hid trading losses of nearly $700 million dollars at a bank owned by AIB in 2002, and securing a broadcast interview with former IRA member, Peter Rogers.

Shane Harrison said: “It has been a great privilege to work for the BBC and to serve its audiences. I’m truly grateful to those who trusted me to share their stories which were often harrowing. But there were also fun moments along the way and I will always feel fortunate to have worked with so many great colleagues.”

Kevin Kelly, BBC Northern Ireland Interim Head of News and Current Affairs said: “After more than three decades with the BBC, Shane’s contribution cannot be overstated. Often reporting on difficult stories, he consistently demonstrated integrity and compassion, earning the respect of colleagues and viewers. A true professional, but also a great friend and colleague who will be missed by us all, and I wish him every success in the future.”

Shane Harrison’s departure follows last month’s announcement that long-serving political correspondent Stephen Walker is also leaving the organisation where he has worked for the last 34 years.

