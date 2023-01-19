Becky Bellamy and Connor Kerr from of Another World Belfast receive a surprise ‘One Big Thank You’ from Eurovision pop sensation Sonia as the BBC’s The One Show visited their Swap Shop in Belfast City Centre.

The surprise continued around the corner with their big screen playing a range of messages from well-wishers from Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) to local politician Kate Nicholl, thanking them on behalf of the NI Executive Office, local change maker Marcus Hunter- Neill Aka Lady Portia and human rights trailblazer Ciara Moynagh.

On November 10 the charitable organisation celebrated its fifth birthday and had been preparing to host a party in their Swap Shop that evening.

Founded in 2017 by creative activists Connor Kerr and Becky Bellamy, it has worked for years to collect and supply essential need items like clothing, underwear and toiletries to local people experiencing hardship.

The piece was aired on The One Show earlier this week.

Becky Bellamy said: “We’re all biz to have been visited by BBC’s The One show, and for me, being a child of the 80s, meeting the absolute icon Sonia and having her in store chatting to her about our work was very special indeed.”

Connor Kerr: added: “We have worked so hard and sacrificed an unimaginable amount to bring these projects together, so this very poignant reflection has allowed us to stop, be grateful and proud of what we, and our incredible volunteers have achieved since we first started way back in 2017.”

Another World Belfast’s partner charities include The Rainbow project, Cara friend, Here NI, Women’s Aid, Flourish NI and Anaka Collective.

If you want to help, you can donate clothing, accessories, brand new toiletries & underwear plus ‘like new’ make up and shoes, you can apply to volunteer your time, or you can donate money to help them pay their growing bills via their current ‘Just Giving’ fundraising link.

Every £30 spent in store or donated, pays for a person to visit the FreeStore,

