Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has dropped a proposed cut to Christmas festivities in favour of three “flagship” events.

Councillors agreed at a meeting at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening, to put plans for a reduced programme on hold.

The council has been delivering a Christmas light switch-on celebration in each of the borough’s seven district electoral areas annually since 2018 but has been considering flagship switch-on events in Antrim town centre, V36 at The Valley in Newtownabbey and Ballyclare this year instead.

Speaking at the meeting, Airport Alliance Councillor Andrew McAuley said: “I am concerned this report is very close to Christmas. The changes are quite significant. They are also going to have quite an impact on some areas not least shops and facilities that rely on footfall, which is not good at the best of times, never mind Christmas.”

Councillors agreed to retain the civic Christmas programme. Local Democracy Reporting Service

It is further proposed to drop live streaming of civic switch-ons which costs £10k.

Last year’s switch-on programme was attended by 12,100 visitors. The biggest turnout was in Ballyclare and Hazelbank Park, both attended by 2,500 visitors; Randalstown, Antrim and Glengormley, 2,000 each; Crumlin, 800 and Mossley Mill, 300 and delivered at a cost of £101,222.

A report presented to the Community Development Committee recently said community events often “clash with council switch-ons”.

Cllr McAuley proposed an amendment to the recommendation to retain all events this year with a review to be carried out in the New Year by a working group regarding next year’s Christmas civic programme. He also proposed that livestreaming of Christmas light switch-on events be dropped.

Threemilewater DUP Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said he was “more than happy to second”, adding the decision would affect not just towns but a number of places that rely on footfall.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue said she “totally agreed”. She pointed out the civic Christmas light switch-on events “bring families together, make a difference to communities and create memories for children that last a lifetime”.

“To withdraw funding now would withdraw community spirit and create a public relations disaster for this council,” she stated.

She went on to say the programme could be re-assessed next year and external funding could be considered to support festive events in future years.

Former mayor Antrim Alliance Cllr Neill Kelly said: "I was at all seven last year. I think the running order needs mixed up a bit.” He suggested a Saturday night may be better time for Antrim’s Christmas lights switch-on to be held.

Dunsilly Ulster Unionist Cllr Stewart Wilson asked how council officers could justify to residents why the only switch-on event in Randalstown could be “downgraded”.

“When push comes to shove, it is rural residents pushed under the bus due to a postcode lottery,” he claimed.

Ballyclare DUP Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown noted schools and community groups may plan their own festivities based on local Christmas light switch-ons.

Councillors agreed to retain the civic Christmas programme with livestreaming to cease.