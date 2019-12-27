Apology issued by Tesco after woman’s bank cards destroyed by staff

A Co Antrim mother has been left with no bank cards over the festive period after staff at Tesco in Carrickfergus destroyed the contents of her purse “in error.”

Megan Fitzsimons contacted the Carrick Times after the incident at the Minorca Place store last week.

Megan said: “I was shopping with my two young children in Tesco on Wednesday (December 18) at around 5pm when I left my purse behind.

“The following morning, after searching everywhere, my friend called into the store to ask if they had located my purse. This was at 11am on Thursday. She was told that they had, but that I, myself, would have to come to the store to claim it. I was so happy that it had been found and that I would be reunited with my bank cards to finish my Christmas shopping!

“I called in that day after lunch. They handed me my purse, but I was horrified to find that they had destroyed every single card contained within in. Bank cards, National Insurance card, even my medical card! I asked to speak to a manager who informed me that Tesco’s policy is to destroy bank cards if not claimed within 24 hours.

“Now, I had returned to the store well within the 24-hour policy time frame. Also, they destroyed everything within my purse! They have also left a young mum with no access to her funds over the festive period. How am I ever getting new cards in time?”

Detailing the firm’s policy for lost purses in a statement issued to the Times, a Tesco spokesperson said: “It is not our usual policy to destroy customer cards within the same day, this was done in error. We’re really sorry this happened and have been in touch with the customer to offer both a store voucher and to pay for the costs of replacing her cards.”