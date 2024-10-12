Appeal for help to find 16 year old person missing since Monday October 7
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person 16 year old Rosaleen Connors.
Police said: “Rosaleen was last seen in the Sydenham Road area of East Belfast on Monday 7th October 2024 at around 9:30pm.
She is described as being 5ft6 in height, slim build and has short, dark brown coloured hair.
Rosaleen was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.
“We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Rosaleen’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/report , quoting reference number 1826 07/10/24.”
