Appeal for help to find 16 year old person missing since Monday October 7

By Michael Cousins
Published 12th Oct 2024, 20:52 BST
The community have been asked to help find a missing 16 year old

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person 16 year old Rosaleen Connors.

Police said: “Rosaleen was last seen in the Sydenham Road area of East Belfast on Monday 7th October 2024 at around 9:30pm.

She is described as being 5ft6 in height, slim build and has short, dark brown coloured hair.

Rosaleen was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

“We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Rosaleen’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/report , quoting reference number 1826 07/10/24.”

