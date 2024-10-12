Appeal for help to find 16 year old person missing since Monday October 7

Appeal for help to find 16 year old person missing since Monday October

The community have been asked to help find a missing 16 year old

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing person 16 year old Rosaleen Connors.

Police said: “Rosaleen was last seen in the Sydenham Road area of East Belfast on Monday 7th October 2024 at around 9:30pm.

She is described as being 5ft6 in height, slim build and has short, dark brown coloured hair.

Rosaleen was last seen wearing a light grey coloured Under Armour tracksuit and white Nike trainers.